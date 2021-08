هلال محرم للعام الجديد يزين السماء مساء غد الاثنين

A new crescent moon is seen in the sky from Silver Spring, Maryland, on September 10, 2010 as Muslims in US celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan. A tiny Florida church on September 10, sought to quell a storm of protest saying its threatened Koran burning was cancelled, as President Barack Obama pleaded for religious tolerance. The incendiary gesture has triggered global outrage amid fears it will unleash a wave of Islamic violence targeting Western nations and troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)