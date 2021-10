بيان عاجل من الجامعة العربية بشأن أحداث السودان

Sudanese demonstrators raise national flags as they take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021. - Supporters of Sudan's transitional government took to the streets of the capital today as rival demonstrators kept up a sit-in demanding a return to military rule. The mainstream faction backs the transition to civilian rule, while supporters of the breakaway faction are demanding the military take over. (Photo by AFP)