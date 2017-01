إسرائيل هدمت 1089 مبنى و شردت 1600 فلسطيني في 2016

Palestinian women watches on as an Israeli army bulldozer with a demolition permit pulls down the house of the Palestinian Raba'ai family which Israeli authorities said was build without a permit, in Al-Dirat south of Yatta village near the West Bank town of Hebron on January 20, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ HAZEM BADER