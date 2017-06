وثائق جديدة تثبت دفع قطر رشاوى مقابل تنظيم مونديال 2022

epa04236433 (FILE) File picture dated 02 December 2010 of FIFA President Joseph Blatter announcing that Qatar will be hosting the 2022 Soccer World Cup during the FIFA 2018 and 2022 World Cup Bid Announcement in Zurich, Switzerland. The British daily Sunday Times 01 June 2014 claims it has secret documents that prove that the former Qatari football leader Mohamed bin Hammam paid 5 million dollars (3.7 million euros) to officials to secure support for Qatar's World Cup bid. The report said the Qatari official began lining up votes and making direct payments to functionaries a year before the World Cup vote by the FIFA executive body. The emirate has denied all allegations and maintains that Bin Hammam played no part in the bidding campaign. The Sunday Times says it also has proof that Bin Hammam paid 305,000 euros to former executive member Reynald Temarii from Tahiti for attorney's fees. A FIFA commission headed by former U.S. attorney Michael Garcia is currently investigating the accusations in connection w