السبت, 28 شوّال 1438 هجريا, الموافق 22 يوليو 2017 ميلاديا

قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ترش المصلين بالمياه العادمة عند باب الأسباط

Palestinian worshippers run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli forces outside Jerusalem's Old City in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering the Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose and protests erupted over new security measures at the highly sensitive holy site on July 21, 2017. The ban came after Israeli ministers decided not to order the removal of metal detectors erected at entrances to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby a week ago that killed two policemen. / AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI
المناطق _ القدس المحتلة

اندلعت مواجهات بين قوات الاحتلال والفلسطينيين في باب الأسباط بالقدس المحتلة، وقد قامت برشهم بالمياه العادمة وطرد كل المعتصمين من باب الأسباط لخارج الأسوار .

