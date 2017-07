الجيش المصري يصفي 40 داعشيا في سيناء

Egyptian soldiers are deployed in the area of the Rafah Crossing border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on May 21, 2013 as Egypt intensified efforts to secure the release of seven security personnel captured in the Sinai. Tensions remained high in the peninsula after two attacks by gunmen on or near police camps, and the kidnap last week of three policemen and four soldiers. AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)