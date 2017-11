بالصور.. برج إيفل يطفئ أنواره حزناً على ضحايا العريش

The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris are switched off on November 24, 2017 in tribute to the victims of the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai. Armed attackers on November 24, 2017 killed at least 235 worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in Egypt's restive North Sinai province, in the country's deadliest attack in recent memory. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas SAMSON