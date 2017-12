وفد النظام السوري يعود إلى جنيف 8.. وتشكيك بجديته

Syrian ambassador to the United Nations (UN) and head of the government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari (2nd R) holds his luggage upon his arrival to his hotel prior to a new round of Syria's peace talk on November 29, 2017 in Geneva. Syrian government negotiators arrived in Geneva on to join United Nations-backed peace talks to end the civil war, adamant that they will not tolerate any discussion of President Bashar al-Assad's ouster. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI