بعد عرض أدلة تدينها.. مطالبات عربية بمحاسبة إيران

A missile that the U.S. Department of Defense says is a "Qiam" ballistic missile manufactured in Iran and that the Pentagon says was fired by Houthi rebels from Yemen into Saudi Arabia on July 22, 2017 is seen on display at a U.S. military base in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. Picture taken December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg