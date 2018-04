ترمب: سأرسل حوالي 4000 جندي للحدود مع المكسيك

People from Ciudad Juarez carrying flowers protest against the politics of US President Donald Trump along the Rio Bravo, in the border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 17, 2017. The event consisting of a human fence was also held at the Tijuana-San Diego border. / AFP PHOTO / HERIKA MARTINEZ