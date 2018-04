النقل: رصد 56 مليون رحلة خلال شهر مارس على طرق المملكة

Traffic flows on February 18, 2011 on a main highway in the Saudi capital Riyadh, decorated with national flags on the eve of King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz's return to the Saudi Arabia from Morocco where he was convalescing after surgery in the United States. A senior member of the Saudi royal family warned on February 17 that the oil-rich country could be harmed by the uprisings sweeping the Arab world unless it speeded up reforms, the BBC reported. AFP PHOTO/FAYEZ NURELDINE (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)