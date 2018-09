بالفيديو.. سيارة “مجنونة” تطير في الهواء بحادث مروع

Video showing a van taking off from a roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk. See Masons copy MNVAN: This amazing footage appears to capture a 'Dukes of Hazzard style' moment when a speeding van flies through the air after hitting a roundabout. The silver Citroen van is caught hurtling along a dual carriageway before failing to stop and launching into the air as it strikes the cambered edge of the roundabout. Motorcyclist Andy Daynes, 35, said he caught the footage on his helmet cam while driving behind the van on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk, earlier this year.