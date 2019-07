تركيا تتجاهل التهديد الأمريكي .. الصواريخ الروسية تصل أنقرة

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 22, 2017 Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile launching system is displayed at the exposition field in Kubinka Patriot Park outside Moscow during the first day of the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2017. Turkey received the first batch of Russia's S-400 missile defence system on July 12, 2019, the defence ministry said, after the purchase caused tensions in relations with its NATO ally the United States. / AFP / Alexander NEMENOV