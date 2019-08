«الثوري» يعترف بخطة إرهابية في المنطقة.. وبريطانيا: لا مقايضات مع «الملالي»

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuels from a KC-10 Extender, at an undisclosed location in Gulf, during a surface combat air patrol mission, in this undated handout picture released by U.S. Air Force on June 27, 2019. Erin Piazza/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS- THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.