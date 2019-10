كابول: مقتل 11 شرطيا وأسر 13 آخرين.. وطالبان تتبنى

An alleged militant with the Taliban or Islamic State looks on from a vehicle following his arrest in Jalalabad province on October 1, 2019. Officials claim that they have arrested seven militants from both the Taliban and Islamic state, along with weapons and ammunition. / AFP / NOORULLAH SHIRZADA