احدث الأخبار

بلدية رأس تنورة تزرع ألف شجرة من أشجار الظل خلال الأسبوع الماضي
المنطقة الشرقية
 أين سيقيم “بوتين” خلال زيارته للمملكة؟.. أمر نادر الحدوث في رحلاته الخارجية
أبرز المواد
 خادم الحرمين يهنئ قيس سعيد بانتخابه رئيساً للجمهورية التونسية
أبرز المواد
 كارثة اليابان تتفاقم.. ارتفاع عدد قتلى إعصار “هاغيبيس” المدمر
أبرز المواد
 صور رائعة لـ”قمر الصياد” العملاق يزين سماء نصف الأرض الشمالي
أبرز المواد
 انطلاق المعرض السعودي الخامس لفرص التوظيف بأبها
أبرز المواد
 بوتين يهدي الملك سلمان صقر حر أبيض
أبرز المواد
 غرفة تبوك تنظم غداً ورشة عمل بعنوان “التمويل الجماعي”
منطقة تبوك
 وزير الإعلام ومدير عام وكالة الأنباء الدولية روسيا سيغودينا يتجولان في معرض ” ثقافات من روسيا “
أبرز المواد
 السفير الصيني بالمملكة يزور مكتبة الملك عبدالعزيز ويطلع على مرافقها وخدماتها
ثقافة وفنون
 الأمير فيصل بن نواف يستقبل المواطنين والمسؤولين بمركز صوير
منطقة الجوف
 إزالة تعديات بمخطط ولي العهد (9) جنوب مكة
منطقة مكة المكرمة
بلدية رأس تنورة تزرع ألف شجرة من أشجار الظل خلال الأسبوع الماضي

بلدية رأس تنورة تزرع ألف شجرة من أشجار الظل خلال الأسبوع الماضي

المنطقة الشرقية
أين سيقيم “بوتين” خلال زيارته للمملكة؟.. أمر نادر الحدوث في رحلاته الخارجية

أين سيقيم “بوتين” خلال زيارته للمملكة؟.. أمر نادر الحدوث في رحلاته الخارجية

أبرز المواد
خادم الحرمين يهنئ قيس سعيد بانتخابه رئيساً للجمهورية التونسية

خادم الحرمين يهنئ قيس سعيد بانتخابه رئيساً للجمهورية التونسية

أبرز المواد
كارثة اليابان تتفاقم.. ارتفاع عدد قتلى إعصار “هاغيبيس” المدمر

كارثة اليابان تتفاقم.. ارتفاع عدد قتلى إعصار “هاغيبيس” المدمر

أبرز المواد

صور رائعة لـ”قمر الصياد” العملاق يزين سماء نصف الأرض الشمالي

صور رائعة لـ”قمر الصياد” العملاق يزين سماء نصف الأرض الشمالي
http://almnatiq.net/?p=785871
المناطق - الرياض

شوهد “قمر الصياد” العملاق والمذهل في أجزاء من النصف الشمالي للكرة الأرضية، الليلة الماضية، الأحد 13 أكتوبر، حيث أضاء سماء الليل بدرجات من اللون الأحمر.

وعلى الرغم من أنه بدا عملاقا في الأفق، إلا أن بدر شهر أكتوبر كان أحد أصغر الأقمار الكاملة لهذا العام، نظرا لأنه وصل إلى أبعد نقطة من الأرض في مداره الإهليلجي.

ويحدث “قمر الصياد” عقب حدوث الاعتدال في سبتمبر، وهو بداية الخريف وفقا لعلم الفلك، وأعطي القمر الكامل لشهري سبتمبر وأكتوبر هذا الاسم، لأن ضوءه الساطع يسهل على الصيادين قتل الفريسة قبل أشهر الشتاء العجاف، فضلا عن أنه يساعد المزارعين الذين يعملون خلال الليل على حصاد المحاصيل.

وظهر “قمر الصياد” ساطعا بلونه البرتقالي المائل للحمرة، خلال سماء الليل، وهو ما يجعله يسمى غالبا “القمر الدموي”، وهي ظاهرة شائعة للغاية في هذا الشهر، إلا أنها قد تحدث في شهر نوفمبر مرة واحدة كل أربع سنوات، اعتمادا على التقويم القمري.

المصدر: ديلي ميل

روابط ذات صلة

أين سيقيم “بوتين” خلال زيارته للمملكة؟.. أمر نادر الحدوث في رحلاته الخارجية

أين سيقيم “بوتين” خلال زيارته للمملكة؟.. أمر نادر الحدوث في رحلاته الخارجية
خادم الحرمين يهنئ قيس سعيد بانتخابه رئيساً للجمهورية التونسية

خادم الحرمين يهنئ قيس سعيد بانتخابه رئيساً للجمهورية التونسية
كارثة اليابان تتفاقم.. ارتفاع عدد قتلى إعصار “هاغيبيس” المدمر

كارثة اليابان تتفاقم.. ارتفاع عدد قتلى إعصار “هاغيبيس” المدمر

التعليقات (٠) اضف تعليق

اضف تعليق

بريدك الالكترونى لن نقوم بأستخدامه. الحقول المطلوبه عليها علامة *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*