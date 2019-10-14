صور رائعة لـ”قمر الصياد” العملاق يزين سماء نصف الأرض الشمالي

شوهد “قمر الصياد” العملاق والمذهل في أجزاء من النصف الشمالي للكرة الأرضية، الليلة الماضية، الأحد 13 أكتوبر، حيث أضاء سماء الليل بدرجات من اللون الأحمر.
وعلى الرغم من أنه بدا عملاقا في الأفق، إلا أن بدر شهر أكتوبر كان أحد أصغر الأقمار الكاملة لهذا العام، نظرا لأنه وصل إلى أبعد نقطة من الأرض في مداره الإهليلجي.
October's Full Hunters Moon made a brief appearance tonight.
Last night's orange #HuntersMoon rising over the balustrades of #Bayshore Blvd in #Tampa.
ويحدث “قمر الصياد” عقب حدوث الاعتدال في سبتمبر، وهو بداية الخريف وفقا لعلم الفلك، وأعطي القمر الكامل لشهري سبتمبر وأكتوبر هذا الاسم، لأن ضوءه الساطع يسهل على الصيادين قتل الفريسة قبل أشهر الشتاء العجاف، فضلا عن أنه يساعد المزارعين الذين يعملون خلال الليل على حصاد المحاصيل.
Hunter's Moon Rising over Garden of the Gods and Colorado Springs tonight.
وظهر “قمر الصياد” ساطعا بلونه البرتقالي المائل للحمرة، خلال سماء الليل، وهو ما يجعله يسمى غالبا “القمر الدموي”، وهي ظاهرة شائعة للغاية في هذا الشهر، إلا أنها قد تحدث في شهر نوفمبر مرة واحدة كل أربع سنوات، اعتمادا على التقويم القمري.
Get your cameras out – A #HuntersMoon will light up the night on Sunday
That's not Sunrise that's tonight's #HuntersMoon over Tampa Bay as captured with a 3 second exposure on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Pretty cool, huh? pic.twitter.com/SfXbAngiKG
Last night's full moon and chilling with my spirit animal ,Jasper
المصدر: ديلي ميل
