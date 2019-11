والد طاعن سياح جرش: ابني فاشل وعقله مشوه

A Swiss woman, wounded during a knife attack at the famed archeological site of Jerash in northern Jordan, is pictured at a government hospital in the ancient town, north of the Jordanian capital Amman, on November 6, 2019. Eight people, including four tourists, were wounded in a knife attack on Wednesday at the famed archeological site of Jerash in northern Jordan, a security spokesman told AFP. Four tourists -- three Mexicans and a Swiss woman -- were wounded in the knife attack, along with a Jordanian tour guide and a security officer who tried to stop the assailant, public security directorate spokesman Amer Sartawi said. / AFP / Ahmad ABDO