كارثة كورونا في إيران: عدد الضحايا أكثر من 176.500 شخص

Iranian women wearing protective masks walk in a street in the capital Tehran on February 20,2020. - Two people have died in Iran yesterday after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, in the Islamic republic's first cases of the disease. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)