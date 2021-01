تونس.. احتجاجات تطالب بـ”إسقاط النظام والنهضة”

epa08554837 Supporters of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) hold flags and placards during a rally to support the procedure for the dismissal of the president of the Tunisian Assembly of Representatives of the People (ARP) Rached Ghannouchi near the Tunisian parliament in Tunis, Tunisia, 19 July 2020. The Free Destour Party (PDL) launched the dismissal motion of the president of the Tunisian Assembly of Representatives of the People Rached Ghannouchi. Media reports state, 73 MPs have already signed Rached Ghannouchi's dismissal motion. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA