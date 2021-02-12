احدث الأخبار

جلسة طارئة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان لمناقشة الأوضاع في ميانمار
أبرز المواد
 مركز الملك سلمان يوزع آلاف من كراتين التمور في المهرة اليمنية
أبرز المواد
 الإمارات تسجّل 3307 إصابات جديدة بكورونا و12 وفاة
أبرز المواد
 “برنت” ينخفض بنسبة 1.01 %
أبرز المواد
 الدفاع المدني يجري اختبارات تجريبية على المنصة الوطنية للإنذار المبكر في حالات الطوارئ
أبرز المواد
 العيادات الطبية لمركز الملك سلمان تواصل تقديم خدماتها العلاجية في الحديدة اليمنية
أبرز المواد
 الولايات المتحدة تدعو الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين إلى عدم تقويض حل الدولتين
أبرز المواد
 روسيا تسجل 15089 إصابة جديدة بكورونا و507 وفيات
أبرز المواد
 مقتل 19 من عناصر “بوكو حرام” الإرهابية شمال شرقي نيجيريا
أبرز المواد
 زلزال بقوة 5.2 درجات يضرب جزيرة سومطرة الإندونيسية
أبرز المواد
 الاقتصاد البريطاني يسجل أكبر انكماش على الإطلاق
أبرز المواد
 رئيسة البرنامج البريطاني للمراقبة الجينية : سلالة فيروس كورونا المستجد في طريقها “لاجتياح العالم”
أبرز المواد
جلسة طارئة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان لمناقشة الأوضاع في ميانمار

جلسة طارئة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان لمناقشة الأوضاع في ميانمار

أبرز المواد
مركز الملك سلمان يوزع آلاف من كراتين التمور في المهرة اليمنية

مركز الملك سلمان يوزع آلاف من كراتين التمور في المهرة اليمنية

أبرز المواد
الإمارات تسجّل 3307 إصابات جديدة بكورونا و12 وفاة

الإمارات تسجّل 3307 إصابات جديدة بكورونا و12 وفاة

أبرز المواد
“برنت” ينخفض بنسبة 1.01 %

“برنت” ينخفض بنسبة 1.01 %

أبرز المواد

جلسة طارئة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان لمناقشة الأوضاع في ميانمار

جلسة طارئة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان لمناقشة الأوضاع في ميانمار
Heavily armed Myanmar army troops patrol Kyinkanpyin area in Maungdaw town located in Rakhine near the Bangladesh border on October 16, 2016. Three police officers were attacked with machetes in restive northwestern Myanmar on October 15 by assailants who were shot dead, the military has said, amid lethal violence that authorities have blamed on homegrown Islamist insurgents. Security forces have killed at least 29 people since attacks were launched the previous week on police posts along the Bangladesh border, according to state media. / AFP / KHINE HTOO MRAT (Photo credit should read KHINE HTOO MRAT/AFP/Getty Images)
http://almnatiq.net/?p=949671
المناطق - الرياض

عقد مجلس حقوق الإنسان جلسة طارئة لمناقشة الأوضاع في ميانمار على حقوق الإنسان، بطلب من الاتحاد الأوربي والمملكة المتحدة وتصديق 47 دولة.
وطالبت مفوضية الأمم المتحدة السامية لحقوق الإنسان ميشيل باشليه في افتتاح الجلسة جيش ميانمار باحترام نتيجة الانتخابات والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان، وعدم استخدام العنف والأسلحة ضد المتظاهرين السلميين.

روابط ذات صلة

مركز الملك سلمان يوزع آلاف من كراتين التمور في المهرة اليمنية

مركز الملك سلمان يوزع آلاف من كراتين التمور في المهرة اليمنية
الإمارات تسجّل 3307 إصابات جديدة بكورونا و12 وفاة

الإمارات تسجّل 3307 إصابات جديدة بكورونا و12 وفاة
“برنت” ينخفض بنسبة 1.01 %

“برنت” ينخفض بنسبة 1.01 %

التعليقات (٠) اضف تعليق

اضف تعليق

بريدك الالكترونى لن نقوم بأستخدامه. الحقول المطلوبه عليها علامة *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*