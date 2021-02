في النرويج .. غاب ثلج الشتاء فأحضرت السلطات جبالا منه للمتزلجين

Picture taken on February 10, 2021 shows children on excursions with their daycare groups, cross-country skiing on trails made of artificial snow in Oslo, Norway. - Norwegians, the saying goes, are born with skis on their feet. But with a lack of snow and the pandemic this year leaving many in despair, authorities are bringing snow and ski trails to downtown Oslo. (Photo by Petter Berntsen / AFP) (Photo by PETTER BERNTSEN/AFP via Getty Images)