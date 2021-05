مصرع رئيس أركان الجيش النيجيري إثر تحطم طائرته العسكرية

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 31, 2021 Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru is seen at the theatre command operations Lafiya Dole headquarters in Maiduguri, Nigeria. - Nigeria's top-ranking army commander General Ibrahim Attahiru was killed on on May 21, 2021 when his plane crashed in the country's north, an air force spokesman said. Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January in a shakeup of the top military command to better fight surging violence and a more than decade-long jihadist insurgency. (Photo by Audu Marte / AFP)