دراسة جديدة بشأن كورونا.. مناعة القطيع العالمية أصبحت “بعيدة المنال”

People buy vegetables at a market in Colombo on June 21, 2021 after the government lifted the lockdown which was earlier imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)